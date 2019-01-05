Dream big, start small

Tell us about yourself

My name is Chasta Njewa aka Chastar and I am 10 years old. I am in Class Five at Nyali Tango in Mombasa.

How did your singing career begin?

When I was five, I approached my father with an idea of singing a new birthday song, reckoning that the common one that everybody knows was monotonous and boring. I wanted to bring something modern and fresh to the table.

Luckily, my dad didn’t say no to the idea, but he had one condition; if I got good grades in school, he would allow me to hit the studio. After one year of working hard in school, when I was seven years of age, I released a song called Birthday Anthem, and it was simply amazing. I think my passion for singing came from my dad. He had a couple of songs out, but sadly, they didn’t do well.

What did your parents think of your persistence to do music?

My parents are so supportive. My dad is in charge of my talent while my mum is in charge of my studies.

Where have you performed in the past?

Since I started singing, I thank God that I have performed in so many places, including twice in State House, and it was an amazing experience. I have also performed at the Safaricom Watoto Gala, Sjak Awards, Mashujaa celebration in Nairobi among other big stages.

Those are some prestigious events!

I’m humbled. They have given me an opportunity to meet many stars and dignitaries including President Uhuru, Governor Joho, singer Bahati, Willy Paul, Redsan, Willy Tuva, Avril, Kriss Darlin, DJ Mellow and King Kaka. Since getting into music, I have also received three awards: Young Achiever 2015, Outstanding Young Star 2016 and Governor’s Medal of Appreciation.

Who are your role models?

Sauti Sol, Bahati and Nyashinski.

You have a new album coming out in April. What is it all about and what inspires your songs?

My new album is called Big Dreams Start Small and it’s full of inspirational songs. My songs are about real life and I get inspiration from what surrounds me, other people’s experiences and reading.

How do you handle fame? Do you meet people on the streets who have watched you perform?

I am humble, and when I’m going out, I’m always prepared, because I always meet my fans.

How do you balance music and school?

I usually work on my talent during school holidays since I’m enrolled at Coast Chorus Music Academy.

What’s your favourite subject in school?

English and science. I have never failed in these subjects since day one.

What would you like to be when you grow up?

My passion is music and I want to inspire people through music.

Advice to other kids?

Have big dreams and never be afraid to start small. Your dream is all you have, so, start working on it now while you are still young because it’s a journey. Talent is the padlock, education is the key and God is the way. Parents should also support their kids.