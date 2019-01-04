English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Gatundu South MP apologizes to President Kenyatta

January 4, 2019
Gatundu South member of parliament Moses Kuria has beaten a hasty retreat and apologized to president Uhuru Kenyatta over his recent remarks accusing the head of state of neglecting the central kenya region  despite overwhelmingly voting for him in the 2017 general election.
Speaking in his native Kikuyu language Kuria however accused a section of Central Kenya leaders of using his remarks on new year’s eve to create a wedge between him and the president.

