Road Trip mindfulness.

It’s a New Year and grudgingly, people are heading back from the bundus to the cities for another year of hustling. The responsibility of the driver at this time is heightened, as it always should.

He, or she, must navigate the roads safely and get the passengers where they need to go. Here are a few tips if the responsibility falls on your shoulders.

1. Service the car: This cannot be underestimated. Chances are the rest of the year, the car is used for daily short commutes. The thing about familiar daily routine is that you are lulled into a false sense of reliability.

Even if something were to go wrong, your mechanic is simply a call away. If however the car breaks down in the middle of nowhere, that’s another kettle of fish entirely. Start with making sure all the tyres are properly inflated, including the spare.

2. Plan the journey: As cliché as it sounds, failing to plan is really planning to fail. If you are the driver of a 5 passenger car to drive 500 km in a day, you should decide the time of departure and factor in the distance, rest stops and terrain.

Choose the best car for the job and pack the luggage in such a way snacks, devices and are within reach. Visit the Internet on the day and check out traffic, weather and road-works. Finish with making sure you have your license about you.

3. Be Sober: This starts with alcohol and any mind-altering substances, including medicines. It transcends all that to a point where you understand your main duty as a driver is to stay alert for the whole journey. There is no question of your being distracted because you know you literally have the responsibility of your passengers and other road users’ lives in your hands.

4. Take care of children: There are two basic types of children. There are the ones who are ok for long journeys and the motion of the car will lull them into sleep for most of the journey, these are the best and if they comprise your junior passengers consider yourself very lucky.

The others are the ones who are easily excitable, will want to move about, see everything on the road and make a lot of noise. Keeping them behaved will need the right distractions such as toys and road games. Child seats should be provided for the younger ones!

5. Be realistic: All the planning and preparation can come asunder due to another inconsiderate road user whose actions you cannot dictate. These come in the form of pedestrians, animals.

Motorcyclists are a special breed and should be observed keenly, and there are other vehicles. I was taught to drive considering that everyone else on the road was either; mad, drunk or incompetent and to try to think on their behalf. That sheep tethered by the side of the road may end your journey prematurely.