Irene Gathiru – graphic designer

Which is your latest gadget and what do you love about it?

My FitBit bracelet, it tracks my all-day activity. The number of steps I make, how long I have sat down. Tells me when I need to take water, how long I slept. It has all my smartphone notifications, reminders to move and personalized guided breathing sessions. With so many next-generation features, plus it is water-proof, I get to swim and track, and long battery life. It’s the motivation I need to push myself further to a healthy active life.

How does it help in your work?

My work entails sitting at a computer all day. This bracelet notifies me when I have sat for too long when I need to take a water break when my breathing is strained. It basically keeps me in check. It’s my fitness and health cop.

The gadget you wouldn’t trade for anything?

My MacBook Pro Laptop. It’s invaluable compared to the rest of my gizmos. It’s basically my life in a 13inch screen.

Your worst gadget ever and why?

That must be a certain phone I bought a few years ago. The phone had almost no memory and couldn’t accept a memory card. This meant hanging on me, self-deleting messages and not taking photos. I eventually stepped on it and crushed it.

Which among your gadgets do you value the most?

This one is a tad bit tough. I value all my gadgets. My portable Sony Bluetooth speaker which enhances all my sounds, my S6 edge Samsung phone which is super sleek, My Fitbit bracelet, My MacBook laptop, and my robotic reading light.

Which is your most expensive gadget and how much did it cost?

My MacBook Pro Laptop, I bought it for Sh105,000.

Which gadget do you use the most and why?

I use my phone the most. It is my connection to the world.

Which app do you use most on your phone and why?

That has to be my YouVersion Bible App. It helps me navigate through my Bible in a simplified way. I am pretty religious, so it’s my to-go-to whenever I need a reference.

What would you be if you were a gadget?

I would be a health gadget and walk around proudly knowing I am in the business of saving lives.

The gadget you can’t live without and why?

I guess that has to be the phone. I can eat, sleep and clothe with its help.

If you were to upgrade one of your most valued gadgets, what would you opt for and why?

I would upgrade my laptop from MacBook Pro to MacBook Air. It has a longer battery life, thinner, lighter and super easy on the eye with an updated keyboard.

While shopping for gadgets, do you look for brands or its output?

I first go for the output then the brand.

Which is the gadget you always wish you had?

I don’t know whether it is invented yet but I would wish to have a gadget that can deliver the creativity in my mind verbatim. I just tell it what to do and voila.