Kuria apologises to Uhuru over neglect remarks

Oliver Musembi

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria on Friday apologised to President Uhuru Kenyatta over the former’s New Year’s eve utterances regarding development in Central Kenya region.

“If my sentiments may have offended anyone and more so the Head of State, I apologise. But my view should not be taken out of context by some people who are pushing for division,” he said.

However, the legislator maintained that his view that the region was lagging behind in development was valid and accused local leaders of having skewed priorities.

He singled out Kiambu county, and accused Governor Ferdinand Waititu and Woman Representative Gathoni Wamuchomba of competing over who has rehabilitated more drunkards, which he termed shameful.

The MP was addressing the press at Kimunyu in his constituency, on the same day elders issued a statement asking him to apologise to the President over the remarks.

Kuria had on New Year’s eve expressed his displeasure over how Jubilee government had allegedly disregarded Central region in favour of other areas in development matters, especially opposition zones. He accused the President of “taking the region for a ride”.

Wamuchomba had criticised Kuria, saying he appeared to have been drunk when he made the comments at Thika Stadium and offered to enrol him in her rehabilitation programme.

Elders, led by council chairman Kariuki Kibathi, termed Kuria’s remarks unfortunate, saying most projects in region can be attributed to the President and not local leaders.