Naiboi and Morgan Heritage to collabo

Despite the hullabaloo about the Wasafi Festival, many attendees felt that Naiboi represented the flag to the fullest and, as it happens, this caught the eyes of award winning Jamaican reggae group Morgan Heritage. The 2 in 1 hit-maker took to Instagram to reveal that he is now working on a collabo with the group, after they reached out to him.

Getting a call from my brothers and telling me I caught their attention at the show and that they had to meet me, that they love what I do and believe in what I stand for is just way beyond my imagination given that am a huge fan of their music! @grampsmorgan gave me so much insight and advice from a global perspective that really opened up my thinking.” Naiboi posted on Instagram.

Naiboi further said that they have already set a formula to produce the music. Producers from both sides will work on it to give it the local touch, although the mixing and mastering will be done abroad. He says the move is an important milestone in his career and an opening for Kenyan music to be exposed to the rest of the world.