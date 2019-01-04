MIGORI COUNTY SUED OVER SHS.516M

A section of leaders and human rights activists from Kuria region have sued the Migori County government and the county assembly over alleged misappropriation of over 516 million shillings meant for the upgrade of Migori, Awendo and Rongo towns.

In their application, the petitioners argue that Kuria town was left out during the exercise with the county government and county assembly insisting that the move would fuel conflict between the two communities living in the area.

Migori judge Justice Anthony Murima directed the two parties to be served with copies of the petition within seven days to enable the case to begin.