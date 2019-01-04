BATTLE FOR EMBAKASI SOUTH SEAT

Barely a week after the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, declared the Embakasi South parliamentary seat vacant following the Supreme Court decision that upheld the nullification of the area MP’s election, prospective candidates have began expressing their interest in the seat

The election of the area MP was nullified following a successful appeal filed by former MP Irshad Sumra of ODM, who cited malpractices, irregularities and illegalities as well as non-compliance to the election laws,.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is now set to commence preparations for the Embakasi South constituency by-elections as required by the law.