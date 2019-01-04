English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

BATTLE FOR EMBAKASI SOUTH SEAT

K24 Tv January 4, 2019
2,604 Less than a minute

Barely a week after the Speaker of the National Assembly, Justin Muturi, declared the  Embakasi South parliamentary seat vacant following the Supreme Court decision that upheld the nullification of the area MP’s election, prospective candidates have began expressing their interest in the seat

The election of the area MP was nullified following a successful appeal filed by former MP Irshad Sumra of ODM, who cited malpractices, irregularities and illegalities as well as non-compliance to the election laws,.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is now set to commence preparations for the Embakasi South constituency by-elections as required by the law.

Show More

Related Articles

January 4, 2019
2,662

ITALIAN TYCOON HAILS COAST SECURITY

January 4, 2019
2,568

MIGORI COUNTY SUED OVER SHS.516M

January 4, 2019
2,551

LOW TURNOUT IN SAMBURU SCHOOLS

January 4, 2019
2,862

CS has 14 days to consult on TTCs entry qualifications