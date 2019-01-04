Nzoia MD attacked, in critical condition

Nzoia Sugar Company acting managing director Michael Kulundu was yesterday admitted to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in critical condition after he was kidnapped and tortured on Wednesday night.

Kulundu was found unconscious in a trench, 100 metres from a restaurant on Malaba-Eldoret road where he was allegedly having drinks.

He was briefly admitted to Bungoma West Hospital in Kanduyi town before he was transferred to Moi hospital. He suffered multiple injuries, including a dislocated shoulder and cuts on the right hand, chest and lower limbs.

Arrest suspects

Bungoma County Police Commander Francis Sang said they are gathering information that will help apprehend the suspects.

The company workers’ union secretary general Macdonald Wamacho and Bukembe East MCA Joram Wanjala, who visited Kulundu in hospital, condemned the act and urged security agencies to move with speed and arrest the suspects.

“There are brokers looking to eat from the company and those fighting the MD over privatisation issues. The incident might have followed that trend, let the government issue MDs with armed bodyguards,” said Wamacho.