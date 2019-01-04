Varsities told to generate resources

George Kebaso @Morarak

University Education and Research Chief Administrative Secretary Colletta Suda has urged institutions of higher learning to initiate development projects that will complement their mandate as centres of knowledge and research.

She said that the ventures would enable universities to ease financial challenges facing them because of reduced funding by the Exchequer.

While the government is committed to supporting the universities achieve their mandate, the CAS said, the institutions have to go an extra mile to maintain quality education.

“Investment in income generating activities will enable universities to ease the financial constraints and cover up for the deficit,” she added in a statement.