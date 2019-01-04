Igad States ‘fall out over Kalonzo job’

Uncertainty clouds former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s role in the South Sudan peace process following a delay by the Inter-Governmental Authority for Development (Igad) member States to ratify his appointment.

Kalonzo was picked by Kenya to head the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) on Peace in South Sudan last November but a dispute has arisen over the appointment.

Sources within the diplomatic circles said some players in the South Sudanese conflict were opposed to Kenya and other interested Igad members leading the process.

Kalonzo, the Wiper Party leader, was to replace former Botswana President Festus Mogae who stepped down in August last year.

Awaiting approval

The government has already forwarded his name to Igad, to which JMEC reports, for approval, added one source.

But a highly placed official at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who requested anonymity, told People Daily that the process of picking Kalonzo has not been shelved but was awaiting ratification by the member states.

“We are aware of the rumours going around that his appointment has been rejected. The true position is that Kenya presented its candidate and is awaiting the Igad Summit to endorse it,” said the official who is privy to the matter.

Kalonzo, the source added, was in fact in South Sudan over Christmas where he met President Salva Kiir.

SPLA ally

It is understood that one side of the South Sudan protagonists, led by Riek Machar, was uneasy with Kalonzo’s appointment whom it sees as an ally of the ruling SPLA having worked with its leadership when he was Kenya’s Foreign Affairs minister.

Kalonzo’s appointment came in the wake of his newfound dalliance with President Uhuru Kenyatta and as part of a unity deal between the Jubilee leader and opposition politicians including his rival in the disputed 2017 General Election Raila Odinga.

The latter was appointed African Union’s special envoy on infrastructure several months after the “handshake” that ended post-election hostilities between the ruling party and the opposition.

Before the appointment, Kalonzo had publicly declared that he was ready to be Uhuru’s mtu ya mkono (errand boy).

And even before his appointment had been formalised, Kalonzo was presented by Kenya’s Foreign Cabinet secretary Monica Juma to Kiir last November.

No consultation

Another source says some Igad member States are unhappy about the appointment, citing lack of consultation. “There was no consultation between Kenya and other Igad countries before the appointment of Kalonzo. The other heads of State felt insulted by the move,” said the source.

The diplomatic standoff is being blamed on the ministry of Foreign Affairs for overlooking some aspects which should have been addressed before Kalonzo’s name was presented before the Igad Summit.

“The process and protocol of nominating and approving a special envoy were not followed and hence the stalemate,” added the source.

The Igad Summit had proposed that the chair of JMEC be at least a former head of State. Igad also required the JMEC head to come from a non-partisan country, meaning a candidate from Kenya, Uganda, Sudan, Ethiopia, Eritrea, and Somalia would not qualify.

JMEC was primarily formed to monitor the implementation of the peace deal signed between President Kirr and his arch-rival Machar mid last year.