Parents in Coast region decry inflated school fees

Majority of schools in the Coast region have faulted the government fee guidelines for students joining Form One by imposing levies that have inflated the cost.

The increase has caused a heated debate with parents and guardians asking the Ministry of Education to reign in on principals of affected schools.

Yesterday it emerged that some county, extra-county and national schools have increased fees by re-introducing levies such as hire of Board of Management (BoM) teachers, electricity, KCSE examination fees, transport, activity fees, personal emoluments among others, which were banned by the government.

According to some fees structures seen by People Daily, it has emerged that the schools have devised new ways of making money from parents without raising questions from the ministry.

A Form One student joining Kombeni Girl’s Secondary School, an extra-county public school in Kilifi county, she is expected to pay Sh20,395 which excludes the government’s capitation.