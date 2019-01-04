Pupils report to school amid confusion over teachers’ strike

Noven Owiti and Reuben Mwambingu @PeopleDailyKe

Majority of public primary schools across the country opened for this year’s First Term amid confusion over a teachers’ strike and dilemma over the Competence Based Curriculum.

In Kisumu, education stakeholders called for a further postponement of the (CBC) rollout, citing high-levels of unpreparedness.

Kisumu county Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) branch executive secretary Zablon Awange warned the Education ministry against hurriedly launching the new curriculum saying the move is likely to erode the country’s education standards.

He told the ministry to withhold the new system implementation for between five to 10 years in order to put up necessary frameworks.

On Wednesday, Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed (pictured) said the government was ready to roll out the curriculum.

“The Ministry of Education and KICD will ensure that course books and guides that will be required for implementation of CBC are available in schools on time,” she said.

Amina further said lessons for pre-primary 1 and 2 and Grades 1 to 3 will be lasting for 30 minutes. The CS visited several schools in Nairobi to supervise the new curriculum roll out.

Mathematical activities

Some of the new things that learners are expected to engage in include language activities, mathematical activities, environmental activities, psychomotor and creative activities, religious education activities and hygiene and nutrition activities.

In Mombasa, at Khadija Primary School, one of the largest public primary schools in Mombasa, with a population of over 800 pupils, the first day started off slowly with poor attendance that was attributed to lack of transport caused by the back-to-school rush following the end of December holiday festivities.