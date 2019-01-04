Aid worker search still on, Boinnet assures

Efforts to trace abducted Italian aid worker Silvia Romano who was kidnapped by gunmen in Malindi in November last year are still ongoing Inspector General of police Joseph Boinnet has said.

Boinnet said police have made several arrests in connection with the abduction and are hoping for a breakthrough soon.

This emerged even as police continued to detain two Muslim clerics who are alleged to have failed to report the presence of abductors and the victim at the mosque when the suspects went there for prayers and sought medication for Romano.

Boinnet said police would not relent in their efforts to find the 23-year-old alive. “We have not given up yet, my officers are working day and night to ensure we rescue the Italian alive, therefore efforts to trace her are still ongoing in various areas,” he said.

The abductors have been shifting from one hideout to another with the victim. Detectives tracked down the kidnappers said the suspects Yusuf Kuno Adan and Said Adan Abdi had returned to Tana River county after their plan to sneak to Somalia aborted.