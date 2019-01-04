National Police Service systems set for digitisation

PD Reporter @PeopleDailyKe

Police should be ready to use a digital Occurrence Book (OB) in managing crime in their areas of jurisdiction. The National Police Service is launching the digitisation process of its systems and procedures on Monday at an event to be presided over by Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i.

Inspector General of Police Joseph Boinnet said they will first migrate all their personnel records to a digital platform then digitise the OB as well as all the accompanying crime management systems.

“We shall also digitise all our administrative procedures and systems,” he said. He added this will enhance real-time reporting of crimes hence proper management to make the service a world-class outfit.

Matiang’i said digitisation is the best way to address the many issues affecting policing. The CS said the use of manual OB across the country by NPS was cumbersome and difficult to obtain instant information on the nature of prevailing crimes in different locations in the country.

He said most of the government services had been moved to a digital platform and that if the police adopted the digital format in recording incidents at their various stations, it would ease efficient collection of data that could be accessed instantly for the formulation of effective strategies to rapidly respond to incidents and crime.