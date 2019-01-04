Never let me go: Solskjaer wants to stay as Man United boss

Newcastle, Thursday @PeopleSports11

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer joined Matt Busby in the Manchester United record books in his team’s 2-0 win at Newcastle on Wednesday and admitted he does not want to leave the club in the summer.

The United interim manager, in charge until the end of the season when he is scheduled to return to his Norwegian club Molde, has now won his first four games in charge.

In United’s history, only the legendary and iconic Busby has matched that achievement and Solskjaer celebrated enthusiastically with his club’s travelling supporters after goals from Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford secured the win.

“I don’t want to (leave),” said Solskjaer when asked about his future beyond this season. He added: “It is such a great bunch of players, a fantastic atmosphere. But it is the next game, the next game and I am doing my job for as long as I am here.”

United will now move on to much tougher challenges, starting with the Premier League visit to Tottenham a week on Sunday.

But, given the manner of Wednesday’s victory, Solskjaer has the look of a manager at the top of his game after his decision to throw on Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, two of the biggest under-achievers under former manager Jose Mourinho, after 63 minutes.

Instantly, Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka fumbled a 25-yard Rashford freekick and Lukaku, with his first touch of the game, tapped the rebound home from five yards.

The game hung in the balance until the 79th minute when Newcastle, pushing upfield for an equaliser, were caught on the counter-attack.

Lukaku found Sanchez whose astute pass reached Rashford in space and England forward showed great poise to curl the ball past Dubravka. “It was a tough test,” said Solskjaer of Rashford’s performance. ‘He will be top number 9’

“He gets kicked, and he gets tackled, he goes for headers, he wins, the challenges, he runs He is going to be a top, top number nine, definitely but then we’ve got Rom (Lukaku), so sometimes he’ll play on the right, sometimes on the left, sometimes through the middle. He’ll get enough games,” added Solskjaer.

United’s victory could have been even more emphatic after Paul Pogba raced clear in injury-time and rounded the keeper only to roll the ball into the side-netting.

But that hardly mattered on an evening when Solskjaer pulled to within one victory of the record five that Busby won in his first season in charge of the club in 1946-47. “That will be in the books but it’s nothing I’m thinking of,” said Solskjaer of his record-equalling fourth win. -AFP