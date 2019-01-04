English Championship side targeting Kenyan international in current window

Vincent Voiyoh @PeopleSports11

English Championship side Reading Football Club is reportedly keen on signing Kenyan forward Ayub Timbe. The 26-year-old Harambee Stars winger, who is set for a third season in China at Beijing Rehne, has revealed to People Sport of Reading’s interest saying: “Yes it is true that Reading wants to sign me in this (January) transfer window but there have been hitches concerning my current contract. This might force the deal to the next window.”

The big money buy-out clause in Timbe’s contract might be the only stumbling block for his dream move to United Kingdom this month.

Timbe further revealed that he is ready to return to Europe, having previously played for four different clubs in the Belgian top flight.

“As you know, I am still young and I have big potential for success in Europe. I am open to any good offers that may come my way,” he added.

If the deal is successful, will leave the big-spending Chinese top flight to realise a long-held ambition to play in England. The former Genk ace has returned to his parent club Beijing Renhe after a successful four month-loan stint at Heilongjiang Lava Spring Football Club.

Timbe impressed last season and was involved in 11 goals for his club, scoring seven and assisting four. Renhe finished eighth on the 16-team Chinese Super League log with 38 points last November.

The speedy winger has fully recovered from a knee injury and he is optimistic of a better season this year in order to get a place in Sebastian Migne’s team for the meaningless finals 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana in March as well as the Harambee Stars final squad for the continental extravaganza.

“I missed three matches for Harambee Stars against Ghana and Ethiopia because of the CAF suspension. I felt very bad that I was away from National team duty. I’m glad that the team has qualified for Afcon. It is a dream come true for the technical bench and players and I’m looking forward to making to the team in the next assignments,” he said.