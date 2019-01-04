Ex-international Ambani eyes Leopards top job

A meeting called for stakeholders of AFC Leopards in Kakamega town yesterday resolved to back former Kenya international Bonface Ambani for the clubs chairmanship in the forthcoming elections to be held in June.

The well-attended meeting in Kakamega town that brought together former players among them Fred Serenge, Ramadhan Balala, Afred Imonje, Pius Masinza, Washington Muhanji resolved to back the former star who is currently handling the youth team.

Led by Patrick Miheso Imbali who also contested deputy secretary during last elections, leaders revealed that it’s only through Ambani that the team can be guaranteed of good structures that will steady the shaky boat.

“Twenty years is a long time for the club like Leopards to run dry without any serious title both locally and also at regional levels, hence need for an experienced and well-exposed leader who can steer the club to great heights.

“The team lacks any tangible structure with poor recruitment policies that see some greedy officials bring in substandard players who have no passion and also with a questionable commitment to the club,” Miheso said.

Serenge who spoke on behalf of former players called upon Dan Shikanda who has also shown interest in the top seat to swallow his pride and join Ambani, a former Tusker, Yanga star terming the two as a formidable force that takes the club to great heights if they combine.

“We want to take this opportunity to clear the mess from this club which has a rich history in Kenyan football by restoring its lost glory through electing in good leaders with great vision as we aim to bring back thousands of followers who have who shied away due wrangles and poor results.