Shabana, Wazito dig in for better results and promotion

Gibo Zachary @obel_barry

Shabana head coach Gilbert Selebwa has expressed delight in his team’s performance since the league started and despite his short stint at the club, he has promised an even better performance in 2019.

Shabana ended 2018 in second place with 13 points from four wins, a draw and without tasting defeat in five matches, tying on points with leaders Ushuru but derails on inferior goal difference.

Ahead of league Christmas break, Shabana beat Kibera Black Stars 2-0 at Camp Toyoyo and the results have left coach Selebwa yearning for more in 2019.

“I have spent a very short time with the team despite the results. Trying different combinations to come up with an outfit that will deliver in the coming days,” said coach Selebwa.

“It takes time for one’s philosophy to sink and so far, I am glad, we are playing good football that is attractive both to the players and fans,” he added.

On the other hand, Ushuru’s hopes of claiming a top-spot ahead of the break were realised as they brought Wazito down to Earth with a 2-0 win to move at the summit.

As a result, Wazito who had topped the table from week two, is now a point adrift of the leading duo, dropping to third place.

It was the first loss Wazito tasted, having won all their opening four matches and without conceding even a single goal but coach Mohamed Mchulla is positive they will bounce back once the league resumes this weekend.

“Losing is part of football. Yes, we had a good start to the season and I would like to thank all the players because of their hard work and commitment. In 2019, I just want us to concentrate on improving our performance and maintaining consistency of everything we do,” said Mchulla.