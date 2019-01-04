Busy calendar for schools as KSSSA release schedule

Viden Ochieng @PeopleSports11

A busy sports calendar awaits Schools in the term one Kenya Secondary Schools Sports Association (KSSSA)games. The Ministry of Education (MoE) last year introduced changes to Calendar for the year 2019 sports forcing schools to embark on early preparation as opposed to the norm.

In the latest changes, rugby sevens have been moved from Term Two Games to Term One. Meaning term one game is likely to have a congested fixture as opposed to the previous years. There will be more rugby action in next year’s Secondary Schools national Term One Games set for April 5-14 at Shimo La Tewa School and Shanzu Teachers Training College, in Mombasa County.

Rugby Sevens and 15s have been the highlight of the term games since its inception. In a circular by Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Education Belio Kipsang to National Education Coordinators and County Directors of Education, Principals of Secondary Schools and Public and Private Universities vice chancellors, both rugby 15s and sevens will be held concurrently in April.

The two rugby disciplines will be part of Term One games that also comprises basketball, hockey, swimming, handball and athletics.

National Term Two games will be held in Kisumu from July 26 to August 4. The games will feature Under-16 and 19 football, netball, volleyball, tennis, table tennis and badminton. Kisumu will also host the 2019 National Primary School games from July 31 to August 7.