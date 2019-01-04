K’Ogalo, national football side, Kanbis, Deaf handball team

SportPesa Premier League (SPL) champions Gor Mahia, Harambee Stars, Davis Cup Tennis team, Kanbis Cricket Sports Club and the Kenya Deaf Handball team will do battle for men’s team of the year award in the 2018 Safaricom Sports Personality of the Year Awards (SOYA) slated for January 11.

Gor defended the top flight league title to win their 17th KPL trophy with six matches to spare. They went ahead to make history by reaching the CAF Confederation Cup group stage where they were a point away to qualifying to the quarter-finals.

They finished third in the group behind USM Alger, Rayon Sport and Azam. Gor also defended the regional Super Cup that featured eight teams from Kenya and Tanzania, beating Simba SC 2-0 in the final to earn a ticket to play Everton in an international friendly match.

They had kicked off the year with winning the season curtain-raiser KPL Super Cup edging out eternal rivals AFC Leopards 1-0. At the CECAFA Kagame Cup, Gor finished third.

On their part, Stars broke a 15-year jinx to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). The national team, against all odds, beat Ghana 1-0 at Kasarani, holding Ethiopia 0-0 away before handing them a 3-0 beating at home.

The Sebastian Migne-coached side played eight matches in 2018, winning five, drawing one and losing two. Stars played for a 2-1win against New Zealand in June, 4-1 against Chinese Taipei and a 1-0 win to Malawi. They, however, lost 3-0 and 2-0 to India.

The two footballing entities face stiff competition from Davis Cup team that had a successful year after surprising regional bigwigs to qualify for Europe/Africa Zone Group II in 2019 following their Group III tournament victory in Nairobi. Their victory brought an end to a long hiatus from Group II with top class performance taking advantage of their home supporters to force their way to the top.

Meanwhile, KANBIS Sports team will be out to emulate the Kenya U19 Cricket team who won 2017 men’s team after having a fine season. KANBIS won the Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association Super Division 50 over Championships unbeaten to make it their 16th title in the domestic competition. They went on to clinch the annual Twenty20 championships.

Making the final list is the Kenya Deaf Handball Team that participated in 2nd World Deaf Handball championship In Caxias Do sul Brazil in July where they finished 5th overall out of 8, and top in Africa.