WADA announces latest list of prohibited drugs.

Ericsson Kiprono @PeopleSport11

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has announced its 2019 List of Prohibited Substances and Methods (List), first published on September 28 last year, came into force on January 1.

The list, which is one of six International Standards that are mandatory for all Signatories of the World Anti-Doping Code, designates what substances and methods are prohibited both in- and out-of-competition, and which substances are banned in particular sports.

The list’s annual revision process is led by WADA, beginning with an initial meeting in January and concluding with the publication of the list by October 1.

This is an extensive consultation process that includes WADA’s List Expert Group gathering information, circulating a draft List among stakeholders, taking their submissions into consideration and revising the draft, followed by a review by the Agency’s Health, Medical and Research (HMR) Committee.

The HMR Committee then makes its recommendation to the WADA Executive Committee, which approves the List during its September meeting.

Athletes who have a legitimate medical reason for using a prohibited substance or method that is on the list may be accommodated if they meet the criteria outlined in the International Standard for Therapeutic Use Exemptions (ISTUE).

The TUE process has overwhelming acceptance from athletes, physicians and anti-doping stakeholders worldwide.

Currently, Anti-Doping Agency of Kenya (Adak) imposes a fine of Sh100,000 with a possibility of a one-year jail term for athletes caught doping while those caught smuggling or administering banned substances face a fine of Sh3 million or three years imprisonment.

The latest athlete to test positive is the world 800m bronze medallist Kipyegon Bett who tested positive for banned blood booster Erythropoietin (EPO) in August.