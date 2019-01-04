Joe Mutoria, producer at Me and My Cousin Entertainment

What are some of your New Year resolutions?

I don’t make resolutions annually, I prefer them in five and 10 years, then live a day at a time. My theme for this year though is consistency.

Where did you spend your New Year’s Eve?

I’m a musician, so I was working. I was in Mombasa, had gigs with Sauti Sol. Oh, and I learnt how to swim.

What are some of the changes you would love to see now that we are in a New Year?

It’s important that we spread good vibes, support our own. Kenya has so much to offer. I just found out Mbetsa made a flying taxi which works. Turere, a Masaai kid, made an invention to keep lions away from cattle. Let’s support all, do it for our children.

Best advice you would give someone this year?

Let me check my most inspiring screenshots. Here: Kill that addiction.

Best job you ever had?

I love my job, creating and performing music. It’s most satisfying when I inspire the next generation. My most memorable moment is motivating children to do music.

Biggest misconception people have about you?

Hehe, many people think I’m dumb on the first impression, I don’t know why.

Highest moment in your life?

When the iMadeKenyaChallenge blew up. It is an initiative for young producers to showcase their talent. I’m still receiving calls about my submissions to date, I’ve talked with people who understand the vision for the Kenyan music industry. I’m pretty excited about 2019.

Lowest moment in your life?

I always turn my low moments around and use them to motivate myself. Hmm, if I had to choose one, maybe say when my first job as producer ended abruptly. I love assured security, so the bills scared me. But see God, did I die?

Biggest addiction?

Yoghurt! I love it too much, my friends and IG followers already know.

The worst rumour you ever heard about you?

Someone once said I can’t dance to save my life. It’s worse when it’s true.