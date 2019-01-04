Happy New Year Spicers! We had a fantastic year of entertainment in 2018. Fresh and exciting breed of comedians, musicians and producers in the art business cropped up and we loved every bit of it. Chebet Korir highlights some good bets of 2019

Naiboi

Naiboi has a tendency to pack his projects with rich material and 2018 was a good year for him. He released a couple of songs including 2 in 1 and Usipime Mwanaume that topped the charts. His expansive melodic approach to music was utterly showcased, especially in these two projects.

This year, expect to hear more from him. He is already rumoured to be working with Jamaican reggae royalty, Morgan Heritage. After sharing a stage at the Wasafi Festival on New Year’s Eve in Nairobi, Naiboi posted on his Instagram page, “Getting a call from my brothers (Morgan Heritage) and telling me I caught their attention at the show and that they had to meet me.”

Masauti

The Kiswahili songwriter is not a new name in the Kenyan music scene. This year has kicked off well for him, as he recently dropped his new song, Kiboko. Various celebrities in Nairobi including Jalang’o have applauded his art. Well, be on the lookout for this guy in 2019.

Arrow Bwoy

The gutsy king of dancehall is super confident and focused on becoming the best. Whether he approaches a track with his loaded bars or a melodic dancehall flow, he goes far and beyond, as demonstrated on tracks such as Jango Love, Dodo and Lika ft Jamaican singer, Cecile. From the look of things, Arrow Bwoy has more heat coming this year including collaborations with various dancehall artistes from Jamaica.

Rosa

Rosalina Akinyi aka Rosa has undergone a musical transformation after four years in the music industry. Mid-last year, she released Ride, which proved to be a major club banger. To top it all, Rosa is a performer. She engages the crowd with her seductive dance moves, a thing that has boosted her music credentials. Many fans are eager to see more of her this year.

Petra

You can’t ignore Petra, whether it’s her blonde hairdo, bold attitude or belter of a voice. Early last year she was unveiled as a member of the Kaligraph Jones group, The Khali Cartel, where she gave an outstanding performance in the song Rider. She also released songs with Victoria Kimani and Pendo that were on replay for obvious reasons. We saw growth and we will hopefully see more of it in 2019.

Meg C aka KiDoli

KiDoli is a recording artiste formerly known as Meg C. She started her journey in 2004 with her debut single Nipe ft Bamboo that gave her recognition in East Africa. Late last year, she released one song, Habeeby, but we hope this year will be exciting for her.

Manolo

Manolo was a member of Kenyan gospel group Recapp. The crew broke up after six years and he went solo and released a song titled One by One. In the single, Manolo sings and raps, which drives him to strive for great and dynamic appeal in the music industry. More of him is what we need to have in the gospel scenes this year.

Joe Mutoria

For those who do not know him, he participated in the iMadeKenyaChallenge, an initiative for young producers to showcase their talent. He is a producer at Me and My Cousins Entertainment and he’s Sauti Sol’s official keyboardist. He is also a singer, songwriter and guitarist. He’s a true definition of a trendsetter who is set to blow up this year. Alongside Kevin Provoke, he is currently working on Sheila Mwanyigha’s comeback album.

Terence Creative

He has been in the comedy scenes for quite sometime, but he seems to have the code figured out for making fun all across the Internet. He is simultaneously a master of parody and is currently riding high with his short Instagram scripts known as Sasa Kamummy. He is delightfully awkward and intelligent while telling hilarious stories of how women gossip. Expect to see more exciting stuff from him in 2019.