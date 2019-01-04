Kenya stares at food crisis as maize farmers’ woes persist

George Kebaso @MoraraK

Kenya is staring at food shortage in the coming months as farmers have to cope with a myriad of challenges that could adversely affect the production of the country’s staple food — maize.

Experts have warned that drought, pests and diseases will affect key maize-growing regions rendering many households to rely on government interventions for food supplies.

Also casting dark clouds on the gloomy outlook is the slow adoption by farmers of disease and drought-resistant crop varieties.

Besides, farmers are already contending with a bumper maize harvest that is going to waste due to lack of storage facilities and the lethal maize lethal necrosis disease.

Severe drought

“In the last five years Kenyan farmers have seen a sharp rise in severe drought along with the emergence of an avid plant pest called African Fall Army Worm (FAW) that threatens to decimate the region’s most important food crop, maize,” said African Agricultural Technology Foundation Board chair, Ousmane Badiane. Kenyan maize farmers lost Sh3 billion to the FAW attacks in 2017 alone.

“The Fall Armyworm damaged 250 hectares of maize last year when it was first reported in the country. This reduced the maize yield by three million bags, which translates to approximately Sh3 billion,” said David Mwangi, who heads a team of experts appointed to combat the pest at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) has warned the country’s food import bill is set to increase tremendously in the next 20 years as land under main food crops will reduce by over 40 per cent owing to the escalation of effects of the climate change. The area under maize production is likely to reduce by 800,000 hectares from the current 2.1 million hectares to 1.2 million hectares.

Kenyans are among high consumers of maize compared to her peers in the region despite its endowed production potential. Kenya National Bureau of Statistics recently indicated that Kenyans consume 51 million bags of maize against its production of 40 million every year.

Agricultural technology

Badiane says there is a need for new approaches to overcome obstacles that discourage agricultural technology developers from generating products that meet the needs of smallholder farmers in Kenya.

“We see public-private partnerships as the best way to stimulate innovations that are aligned with the way Africans produce food—which is largely on small, family farms—and target the unique mix of crop varieties and growing conditions on the continent,” he said.

Badiane said that a steady stream of farming innovations is crucial for the success of ongoing efforts to transform smallholder agriculture in Kenya from subsistence to commercial production.