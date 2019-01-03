Kuria reads mischief in suspension of brother

Anthony Mwangi, Clement Kamau and Mathew Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria’s brother has seemingly become the first casualty of claims by the legislator that President Uhuru Kenyatta has neglected his backyard in terms of development.

John Ngigi Kuria, the Chief Officer for Agriculture, Crop Production, Irrigation and Marketing in Kiambu, was sent on a 30-day forced to leave and ordered to hand over his duties to the Livestock and Fisheries department boss.

That was a day after Kuria expressed concerns, in the presence of Governor Ferdinand Waititu, that Mt Kenya region has not benefitted much from the Jubilee government which they “have supported since 2013”.

“It has been noted that you have not taken your annual leave … due to the busy nature of your office. You are, therefore, advised to proceed for your annual 30-day leave with effect from Thursday, January 3. You will be required to resume duty on Tuesday, February 14,” reads the letter signed by Waititu.

But yesterday Kuria said he reads mischief in the brother’s forced leave and cautioned Waititu against mixing politics with the running of county affairs.

“The suspension of my brother is just politics and I call upon the governor to desist from politicising everything including county business,” Kuria said at the All Saints’ Cathedral yesterday.

The outspoken MP said he will not be cowed and will continue championing the interests of the people. And even as he spoke, Kiambu Woman Representative Gathoni Wa Muchomba accused her colleague of disrespecting the Head of State.

She accused Kuria of belittling her anti-drugs and substance abuse programme. “From the look of things, the MP himself was high on something and since it is clear that he has a problem I am ready to offer him free services at my Mama Centre,” she told journalists in Kiambu.