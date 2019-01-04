CS has 14 days to consult on TTCs entry qualifications

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Education Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed was yesterday given 14 days to convene a meeting of all stakeholders to harmonise the qualifications for admitting students to Teachers Training Colleges.

Justice Byram Ongaya directed the CS (below) to ensure parties meet for a smooth implementation of training teachers specifically from marginalised counties.

Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) moved to court on December 20 challenging the directive by the ministry lowering the entry grade the colleges from C to D+.

The court, however, suspended the directive saying there is a need for further consultations before its implementation. When the matter came up yesterday, Kuppet sought leave to institute contempt proceedings against the Cabinet secretary for failing to convene the meeting as directed by the court.

According to the teachers’ body, there was a deliberate disregard of order by the Education ministry yet the students affected by the court order were required to report to various TTCs yesterday.

In response, however, Ministry of Education through State lawyer Stella Mbilu requested for 14 days to convene the meeting as the order was attained when the CS was on leave.

“Ruling was on December and the CS proceeded on leave following the President’s directive. She has not been in a position to convene the meeting and thus requests for 14 days,” she said.

Teachers Service Commission, which is also opposed to the directive, told the court it was also waiting for the CS to convene the meeting. It was their argument that the directive by the CS was unconstitutional as it steps on its mandate.

Lawyer Issa Mansour for the Frontier Counties Development Council told Justice Ongaya that 3,265 students from marginalised counties will be affected by the court order.

“We are seeking an order that students who qualify for the minister circular be enrolled. They will suffer catch-up while the government is playing by themselves,” he said. The case will be mentioned on January 21.