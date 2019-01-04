2019 welcome departure from political theatrics

Ndung’u Mburu

There’s no country I’d rather live in than Kenya! Seriously! It’s the country of beating hasty retreats on hasty retreats earlier beaten! If you’re confused, ask Raila Odinga, he of the “this country will become ungovernable” hit song…or infamy, whichever tickles your fancy.

Raila beat the most famous retreat in Kenya’s 55-year history last year by engaging in a deal whose content only two people in the whole country seem to understand: ‘the Handshake.’

After Kenyans endured a tedious, bruising, false-hope filling, insult-ridden two-year campaign period, two elections and a botched Raila-swearing-in ceremony, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his “brother” appeared outside Harambee House on March 9 to read a statement that left most Kenyans asking: “Huh? What?”

The Handshake kicked off the most confusing political times and nine months later, most Kenyans — aside from those two — still don’t understand what was agreed between the two bulls that have been fighting for the better part of the last half-century and dragging along everybody else. In fact, the most confused Kenyan seems to be Dr Deputy President William Ruto.

The Handshake seems to have confused the smartest, sharpest and sneakiest politician in Kenya today: Hustler One. The creation of the equally confusing Building Bridges Initiative team brought with it the talk of a referendum that got Ruto all riled up, releasing his hit single “we don’t have time for more campaigns.”

Speaking of things that confused Kenyans in 2018: Sugar. By the way, is it still poisoned or are we fine? Or will we find out in a few years when our bodies finally give in? The government beat a hasty retreat, claiming there was no poisoned sugar in the country after the government claimed the imported sugar had dangerous levels of mercury, copper, lead and mould.

The hasty retreat came, albeit, after thousands of hours were spent by a parliamentary committee receiving Sh10,000 bribes inside Parliament toilets. House Speaker Justin Muturi led an investigative team inside the ladies’ toilets too, uuummm….eerrrr…..look for evidence or remnants of the bribes? I don’t know. They found nothing.

Finally, the mother of all hasty retreats last year was to be from newest Kenyan in town; the self-aggrandising, the self-proclaimed General, the man with a name so nice you have to say it twice — Miguna Miguna!

He beat a hasty retreat on his most famous statement yet, “I’m not boarding!” when he realised boarding was his portion and that the despots had won the appendage measuring contest he was engaging with the government! So, he hastily retreated to his hideout in Canada, via a drama-filled stopover in Dubai.

But in the spirit of beating hasty retreats — five months, hundreds of man-hours, thousands of words in oral and written submissions, late nights phone calls and tens of lonely spouses later, the government discovered, alas! This man is Kenyan! Could they have learnt this by just looking at his ID card or birth certificate? Absolutely not!

The government then ordered the government to pay the man, at least, Sh7 million for abusing his Kenyan human rights. The general was so scared and scarred by this whole ordeal. He has not boarded a flight to Kenya again. All that notwithstanding, allow me to wish you a blessed New Year full of joy and devoid of political promises. – The writer is a presenter at Kameme TV. —[email protected]