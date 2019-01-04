Less political noise should define 2019

The tendency by the political class to rivet attention on itself at the expense of everything else is being demonstrated as we start the New Year.

Exactly 16 months after the last General Election, one could be forgiven for thinking we are on the verge of another election. That is because the decibel levels of noise emanating from the cesspool of our indefatigable politicos are so high they threaten to drown the voice of reason.

Granted, the political elite has the onus to jettison the country’s thoughts and marshal national efforts to a semblance of good direction, but this should not be at the expense of everything else.

For the record, we have myriad challenges as a nation, which we must collectively address as we strive to raise living standards for all.

The government’s Big Four agenda, for instance, is off to a good start but needs a robust and energised approach to attain the ultimate goal of affordable housing, universal healthcare, manufacturing, and food security.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said his administration targets to set up at least five million square feet of industrial sheds to boost cotton production, and also raise the share of the manufacturing sector from nine per cent to 15 per cent of the GDP by 2022.

Affordable homes

To tackle food security, he wants to get the agricultural sector to produce 2.76 million bags of maize by the end of this year alone. Under the Big Four housing pillar, the government also projects to attain at least 500,000 affordable homes in all major cities by 2022. Some 350,000 people are projected to get jobs, direct and otherwise, through this initiative.

These are ambitious goals our politicians should focus on to ensure their success. But 2022 succession talk and jostling for positions have overshadowed development talk much to the dismay of the populace.

Needless to say, the fight against graft requires sustained impetus to build on the raft of prosecutions undertaken by investigative agencies.

It is good that a planned teachers’ strike was stopped and schools have opened for the first term, but sobriety should dominate future industrial standoffs to ensure learners do not lose out.

In short, let politicians focus on issues that can change our lives for the better, and concentrate less on politics for the time being. We cannot be politicking throughout the election cycle.