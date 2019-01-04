Why year looks bright for Fourth Estate

Welcome to 2019. But from a media point of view, it will almost be like 2018 never ended. Politicians, the industry that generates the raw material for the media, never took a break even as the year came to an end.

At a gathering in Mululu, Vihiga County, for the celebration of the Maragoli culture, the deputy chairman of the ruling Jubilee Party unleashed some fireworks that outshone those of the New Year.

The response to his remarks was quick and scathing. Some said he lacked the mandate to make such pronouncements while others called for elections to replace him at the ruling party. At a bull-fighting event not far from Mululu, a counter match was held and it was clear this was only a warm-up.

Poor western Kenya! It is a land that cries for attention. The sugarcane industry, the economic lifeblood of the region, is on its knees. The main thoroughfares of the region have taken ages to be completed and are still far from completion.

Farmers cry for markets for their crop and even the taunted chicken industry in Bungoma has never really taken off. Yet the attention the region gets has nothing to do with the interests of residents, but as a backdrop to some wars that in fact are taking place far away from the heartland of the Mulembe people.

This first week of 2019, as the politician’s troop back to Nairobi, it is obvious the debate will crystalise around whether to hold a referendum. Politicians are going to take sides which could lead to political formations for the 2022 elections. The media will have no shortage of “appealing” material to fill the front pages. The political noise is only likely to increase as the year wears on.

There does not seem to be a shortage of issues to capture attention. The question of the composition of IEBC is unsettled for the moment. That is going to be a major concern.

Then there are the constitutional offices that are either vacant or will fall vacant, including the office of the Inspector General of Police, Auditor General and Controller of Budget. Each side of the political divide will be fighting tooth and nail to populate the offices with their people.

But careers are also going to be made or lost this year. Interviewing skills are going to come in handy and journalists who deftly navigate the terrain will position themselves appropriately. Last year, some journalists made career crippling moves but the order is going to be set as media houses explore these critical issues.

Economically, it should be a good year for the media. The traditional source of revenue for the media remain essentially the same: the government, major companies and the education sector, among others.

While the economic prospects at the global level do not look great: China is not growing as fast as before; Europe is struggling with Brexit issue; Donald Trump remains predictably unpredictable, thus affecting the stock market. Fortunately, the African economy has its own rules.

Surely, the Government Advertising Agency should find a way to pay up its debt to the media for better relations between the two.

There should be cut-throat competition among mobile service providers, to warrant greater advertising. Supported by possible bullishness in circulation and viewership, it should be a good year ahead for the media. – A writer is the Dean, School of Communication at Daystar University.