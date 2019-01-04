NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

ODM ‘rebels’ accuse Joho of ouster plot

Mombasa governor Hassan Joho. Photo/File

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

The rift between Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and some ODM legislators in Coast region widened yesterday after they accused him of pushing for their ouster from the party.

The leaders already tagged party rebels hit out at Joho over the woes facing Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman Dori for supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Jumwa and Dori, who have pending disciplinary cases before ODM disciplinary committee, told Joho to forget his presidential ambitions.

The duo together with Owen Baya of Kilifi North, County Woman Rep Gertrude Mbeyu and Jubilee Nominated Senator Christine Zawadi accused Joho of using his party position to impose himself as the Coast kingpin.  “If you want to become president and you are intimidating Kilifi leaders, you risk losing support,” said Baya.

