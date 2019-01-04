Robbery suspects arrested in Mbale, Sh1.2m recovered

Three suspects linked to theft of Sh1.5 million from a supermarket in Vihiga on New Year eve have been arrested and detained at Mbale Police Station.

Vihiga County Criminal Investigations Officer Paul Mumo and OCPD Justin Nyagah told the media security officers arrested the three over the Monday night incident and recovered Sh1.2 million believed to be part of the Sh1,531,011 stolen from Sailam Supermarket.

Nyagah said the supermarket proprietor had reported the incident on Tuesday. “He had noticed his safe had been broken into and cash stolen,”

“CCTV footage positively identified one of the suspects (name withheld) leaving the room that houses the safe,” said Mumo, adding that the suspect is a porter at the supermarket store department.

Police traced the suspect to his home near Mbale Boys High School and arrested him together with a woman found in the house. “We recovered Sh1,211,000 stashed behind a TV set,” Mumo said. The third suspect is the supermarket watchman.