13 beneficiaries of Wings to Fly scored As in KCSE

At least 13 beneficiaries of the Wings to Fly scholarship in secondary schools were among the 315 students, who scored grade A in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam. Additionally, 147 beneficiaries scored A (minus).

Speaking yesterday while congratulating the scholars, Equity Group Foundation executive chairman James Mwangi said the Wings to Fly students were among the top in the country in this year’s examination.

Mwangi lauded the beneficiaries for rising above the depressing circumstances and situations to excel in exams noting that all the students who scored A came from all parts of the country.

He urged students to work hard and ensure they succeed in realising their dreams, adding that what students needed was an opportunity.

“We are proud of you for the hard work you have put in to be able to achieve this performance, and today we share in your joy. As you go forward, we want you to remember that your journey continues. We have full trust that you will continue to excel in your university education and to become leading lights in your families and communities,” he said.

Mwangi said the continued support the Wings to Fly programme has received from its partners over the years is as a result of the positive impact the programme has had in the lives of the students, their families and their community.

Out of the 10,060 scholars who have already completed their KCSE, 5,431 have joined the Equity Bank’s paid internship programme. This number is set to increase with this year’s additions to the programme.

Further, through the ELP programme, 465 scholars have been supported to secure admissions at global universities, with the rest joining universities in Kenya.

“I’m eternally grateful for the Wings to Fly for helping me complete my high school education. Some of my friends were unable to continue their education despite getting good marks. After university, I hope to be in a better position to assist others who may have faced challenges similar to mine,” said John Kerario a beneficiary.