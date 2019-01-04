Mandago dismisses audit report as false

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago has dismissed Auditor General Edward Ouko’s 2016-2018 expenditure report, which implicated his administration in wastage of Sh54.8 million.

Speaking at the County Hall in Eldoret town, Mandago dismissed the report as misleading and one aimed at painting his government in bad light ahead of his exit from office in four years.

He said he was not bothered by the damning report by the Auditor General on his administration because his development record speaks for itself since he took over leadership of the devolved unit.

“I will not lose sleep simply because the Auditor General has ‘unmasked’ my administration over alleged corruption and looting of public funds, instead I will sleep comfortably because of the good work I have done for my people at the grassroots,” he said.

Mandago said all the money received from the National Treasury was spent for the intended purpose and that at no time has his government diverted public resources to personal use. “I am ready to defend all the projects that have been funded by county resources. There is no dubious project as being claimed in the Auditor General’s report,” he said.

The governor was reacting to Ouko’s query over the expenditure of Sh7.8 million for construction of four toilets in Turbo sub-county, Sh32 million for the construction of two bridges and Sh5 million on domestic travels by the executive.

According to the Auditor General’s report, the payments made by the executive were irregular because they were done during the hotly-contested 2017 General Election.

However, Mandago brushed off the report, saying residents got value for taxpayers’ millions of shillings that was spent on various projects on the ground.