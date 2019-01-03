WINGS TO FLY PROJECT

Equity Bank is set to launch the 10th cohort of the beneficiaries of the Wings to Fly Program on Friday. While speaking to some of the beneficiaries and partners of the program Equity Group’s CEO James Mwangi, stated that the program has continued to provide opportunities for the bright but needy students with more than 100 students expected to join universities abroad this year on full scholarship. About 1000 students will be commissioned to join secondary schools on full scholarship with the “A” students who completed their secondary education last year joining the bank for paid internship under the Equity leadership program.