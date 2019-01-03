MYSTERIOUS KIDNAPPING: Nzoia sugar acting MD found dumped

Nzoia Sugar Company acting Managing Director, Michael Kulundu, was last night reported to have been abducted by unknown people at Salmond Restaurant along Kanduyi Sikata highway in Bungoma county where he was spending some leisure time and later found in a trench near Gulf petrol station about 100 meters from the restaurant.

The MD is said to have sustained injuries in what is claimed to have been torture inflicted on him by his abductors. He was later taken to Bungoma West Private hospital where he received treatment before being transferred to Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu for specialised treatment, earlier today.