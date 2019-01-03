COAST ODM POLITICS: ODM split over support for DP Ruto

An apparent split in the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) in Coast region has been witnessed after Kilifi rebel legislators hit out at Mombasa Governor, Ali Hassan Joho, over Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa’s woes for supporting Deputy President William Ruto.

The split is projected to result into a major political change in the region that has been a major ODM stronghold and base for party leader Raila Odinga.

Addressing over 3,000 residents in Malindi constituency, Aisha Jumwa revealed she was upset with Joho for championing her downfall due to her support for the DP and further accusing him of pushing for her removal from the party so that her position in the parliamentary service commission is given to a person from Mombasa.