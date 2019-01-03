NAKURU MURDER INMATE ESCAPES FROM CELL

Mystery surrounds the whereabouts of an incarcerated murder suspect who vanished from the Nakuru Central Police Station cells hours before his sentencing by a Nakuru court.

28 year-old, Samson Khamari, is alleged to have disappeared from the police cells Wednesday morning under unclear circumstances with police reluctant to give further information over the incident.

Reports indicate that two officers have already been interdicted over the incident. Khamari was charged that on the night of november 6, he forcefully robbed Martin Mathea Kibuku of his property at his house in Ngala flats within Nakuru town. He pleaded guilty to stealing valuables, including electronics, mobile phones and other household goods worth hundreds of thousands of shillings and strangling Kibuku to death.