Blow for Knut as strike stopped

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

The Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut) yesterday suffered a setback after the Employment and Labour Relations Court yesterday stopped planned nationwide teachers strike.

Justice Byram Ongaya also barred the transfer of Knut union officials pending the hearing of the case filed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). The judge ordered that schools be opened for the first term as scheduled today.

Justice Ongaya also asked TSC to engage in dialogue with Knut officials to solve the differences between the union and the government, particularly on appeals to revert mass transfer of teachers.

“No teacher who seeks a review should be victimised or harassed,” ruled the judge.

The court directed TSC to consider teacher promotion in line with the CBA signed with the union and the prevailing regulations under the TSC Act 2012.

“Tsc must make relevant regulations and in accordance with CBA. Performance regulations should be participatory,” ruled the judge.

Knut, through lawyer Paul Muite, had asked the court to suspend school opening to allow room for negotiations and to formally inform the teachers the strike had been suspended.

But TSC argued that the union can inform the teachers through the various media outlets so as not to disrupt learning. The case will be mentioned on January 17.