Scores of teachers defy union, vow to resume duty

Some teachers from across the country have vowed to boycott a nationwide strike called by the Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

In Nyeri, some teachers declared they would resume duty as schools re-open for first term today, saying grounds cited by Knut secretary general Wilson Sossion do not warrant the strike.

Speaking during a press conference yesterday, the Knut Nyeri branch secretary general Mathenge Wanjau said the transfer of teachers, popularly known as delocalisation, does not affect all teachers and cannot be used as a reason to go on strike.

“Some of our members are comfortable with transfers being made by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC). We cannot, therefore, be party to strike on such a weak ground,” he said.

Wanjau (pictured) said the members also fear to lose their jobs should they participate in a strike that the court has declared illegal. He urged Knut national secretariat to address pertinent issues affecting teachers with TSC amiably and directed learners to return to school today.

In the western region, teachers are divided over the strike, with some accusing Sossion of using them to gain political mileage.

Teachers interviewed by People Daily in Busia, Bungoma and Kakamega counties said they would report in schools for the first term.

They claimed a Collective Bargaining agreement the union signed with TSC mostly benefitted headteachers and their deputies.

In Machakos, a Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) official distanced the union from the strike scheduled to kick off today. Branch executive secretary Musembi Katuku advised Kuppet members to report to their workstations.

“We have not issued any strike notice and therefore our teachers will be on duty starting from tomorrow,” he said.

Parents in Kisumu county also weighed in on the matter, expressing disappointment with Knut for resorting to strike. They accused the union of pushing for personal interests at the expense of learners. – Reporting by Seth Mwaniki, Henry Andanje, Noven Awiti, KNA