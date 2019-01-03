Pep talk? Here’s Guardiola’s secret blueprint to down Klopp’s unbeaten Reds

Manchester, Wednesday @PeopleSports11

Pep Guardiola faces one of the toughest tactical tests of his Manchester City reign when leaders Liverpool visit the Etihad tonight.

City sources have told exactly what the manager is planning to fire at Jurgen Klopp’s men. From attacking Trent Alexander-Arnold’s weaker side to keeping a high defensive line, the Spaniard has all his bases covered. Here is Guardiola’s six-point plan to counter Klopp.

1. Press Alisson

City will press Liverpool keeper Alisson whenever he has the ball at his feet. The Brazilian’s distribution has been good this season but Guardiola thinks he can be made to panic and that there is a mistake in him.

Guardiola plans to have two City players quickly close him down whenever he gets a pass from his defence.

2. Go long

At the other end, City keeper Ederson will be encouraged to go long more often than not. Guardiola sees this as the best way to beat Liverpool’s high press and all-energy front three of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah. The City manager wants Ederson to kick long but accurately and is backing his attackers to kill the ball and get at Liverpool’s defence.

3. High line

The City defence has been told to hold a high line because Liverpool has a habit of straying offside. Salah has been flagged 18 times this season, Mane 14 and the team overall 42. Guardiola is also backing Ederson to play the sweeper/keeper role and take care of Liverpool’s balls over the top.

4. De Bruyne on set pieces

Guardiola is worried about City’s attacking corners as Riyad Mahrez and Leroy Sane’s taking has been poor for weeks. The bad delivery is one reason the City boss is desperate for Kevin De Bruyne to play so he can be on corner duty. Whoever swings the ball in, City will be looking for big French defender Aymeric Laporte to get on the end of it.

5. Danilo’s role

The City looks likely to play Danilo in the problem left-back position in the continued absence of injury-prone Benjamin Mendy and with a regular stand-in, Fabian Delph still suspended. He is also more experienced and has the pace to track back when Liverpool try to hit them on the counter-attack.

Guardiola wants Danilo to cut inside onto his right foot and either shoot or pass to David Silva. That will force Liverpool right-back Alexander-Arnold onto his weaker side, which, Guardiola thinks, City can exploit.

6. Take early lead

If City manages to get in front, Guardiola has told his players to go for more and continue to attack, rather than trying to defend a lead or passing for the sake of it. The Spaniard wants them to be true to their attacking beliefs.

He is concerned that City has been dispossessed a lot more this season, so wants them to remain on the front foot. It is a key reason why he is hoping to reunite his holy trinity of De Bruyne, David Silva and Fernandinho in midfield to keep the ball better. -THE SUN