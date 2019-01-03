Stima retain unbeaten start with Sofapaka stalemate

Western Stima kept their unbeaten start to the season intact although they let slip a 1-0 lead to draw 1-1 with Sofapaka in a midweek SportPesa Premier League clash at Kisumu’s Moi Stadium yesterday.

Stima struck first when Vincent Odongo drove in a powerful low shot from the box after 52 minutes but the lead was short-lived as Sofapaka equalised nine minutes later through Elly Asieche who tapped in a John Avire pass.

It was Stima’s second draw of the season following an identical result against Bandari FC in Mombasa last weekend.

Sofapaka took the game to Stima in early minutes of the contest which earned them six corners in the first 10 minutes but they did not capitalise on any.

Melis Medo’s Batoto ba Mungu did not relent, forcing Stima goalkeeper Samuel Onyango into a number of impressive saves.

The 2009 champions came close to opening the scoring 15 minutes to half-time but Avire’s powerful shot went wide.

Those attacks woke up Stima who went on the offensive with Sofapaka goalkeeper Richard Aimo forced into a heroic save after a powerful shot from new signing Cliford Omondi.

Stima then had a glorious opportunity two minutes to half-time when Johanna Mwita was left alone with the Sofapaka custodian but Aimo cleared the danger.

“We played well but we could not convert the several chances we created in the early minutes of the game. This calls for a more tactful approach in the attacking department,” said Medo.