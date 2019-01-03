Oliech finally seals much-publicised move to Gor

Highly-decorated former Kenyan international Dennis Oliech has penned a two-year contract with Kenyan champions Gor Mahia. Oliech put pen to paper yesterday and will officially be unveiled next week.

The former Ajaccio forward has been training with Gor in the hope of ending his two-year hiatus from active football. He impressed Turkish tactician Hassan Oktay who instructed the club to tie him down.

Oliech last played competitively for French outfit Ajaccio in the League 1 but fell off the wagon following a protracted illness and subsequent demise of his mother. Early retirement from football, however, bogged him down prompting his highly-publicised comeback.

Jubilation marked his return yesterday with many hailing Kenya’s arguably most lethal marksman ever, although a section of Gor fans is bitterly opposed.

Oktay sounded impressed with Oliech and predicted better tidings for the champions who have flattered to deceive this season. “I have observed him in training and I’m impressed. I needed an extra striker in the squad and in him, I have not just an experienced one but a competitive player,” he said.

The coach, who also intimated at an absence of leadership at K’Ogalo, is hopeful that Oliech will galvanise the squad and lead them to greater success locally and internationally. “He is a natural leader and someone worth having in the squad. He adds plenty of European experience. The rest can learn from him but most importantly he is going to play a big role for us,” added Oktay.

Oliech is likely to be in the matchday squad against his former club Mathare United this weekend but he’s expected to make his K’Ogalo debut in Kisumu against Posta Rangers next Wednesday. He will be unveiled to fans before the game at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

Gor dispelled rumours that former Prime Minister and club patron Raila Odinga was behind Oliech’s signing and that he would pay his wages and signing fee. “The club has successfully negotiated with the player and come to agreeable terms.

We, therefore, engage him for the next two years and we will pay his wages as agreed. No individual has stepped in to help pay his wages or his signing fees so any talk pointing to the same must be treated with the contempt it deserves,” said club treasurer Sally Bolo.

Gor’s foreign forwards Jacques Tuyisenge from Rwanda, Ivorian Ephrem Guikan, Erisa Ssekisambu of Uganda and Burundian Mustafa Francis’ positions are under immediate threat following Oliech’s arrival.