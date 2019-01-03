Mathare maintain brilliant start to stay top

AFC Leopards finally registered their first victory of the season after four botched attempts as they beat Posta Rangers 2-0 at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru last evening.

On an afternoon that saw all Sportpesa Premier League clubs in action, skipper Robinson Kamura took it upon himself to haul misfiring Ingwe from the foot of the table with a deserved first-half double.

His efforts condemned new Posta coach John Kamau to a rude return to top-flight football while rewarding 25-year-old Leopards tactician Marko Vasilijevic with a priceless three points.

Elsewhere, Tusker Youth graduate Sydney Ochieng raised his tally of goals to three after firing a brace for the senior brewers to hand Robert Matano a third straight victory as they beat Vihiga United 2-0 at Ruaraka grounds.

Ochieng performed a smash and grab against the financially-constrained county team by scoring in the 15th and 20th minutes to hand Tusker maximum points and prop himself among the league’s leading scorers so far. Expensively-assembled KCB remained winless since returning to the league after going down 2-1 to Mathare United at Kasarani Stadium.

Mathare’s deadly duo of Clifford Alwanga and Cliff Nyakeya scored a goal apiece in the first half to ensure the 2008 champions remained at the league summit while misfiring Ulinzi Stars suffered double tragedy at Sudi stadium, losing 2-0 to Nzoia Sugar then getting attacked by a swarm of bees that forced the game to be temporarily abandoned.

At Kenyatta stadium in Machakos, defending champions Gor Mahia returned to winning ways after two sobering defeats early in the season. K’Ogalo were frustrated in the first half by Chemelil Sugar but pounced soon after the restart with two quick goals from Nicholas Kipkirui and Boniface Omondi.

In the early kick-off, relegation candidates Mount Kenya United held Kariobangi Sharks to a one-all draw. The grossly wasteful Sharks will rue two dropped points after missing half a dozen decent scoring opportunities against the minnows.