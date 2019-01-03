Keeper Kigonya lands in Zambia after short stint at Homeboyz

Barely two months after joining Kakamega Homeboyz from Sofapaka, Ugandan custodian Mathias Kigonya (left) has left the club for Zambian outfit Forest Rangers.

Kigonya recently moved to the Paul Nkata coached side penning a one-year deal. Kigonya prowess in the goal-post was never tested since his arrival at the Western Kenya outfit. Kakamega Homeboyz coach Nkata said Kigonya’s move was the best for his career growth.

“He is a promising goalkeeper and we could not stand on his way, we always have the interests of the players. I just want to wish him the very best of luck at his new-found home”, said Nkata.

He downplayed any vacuum left in the goalkeeping department as he reaffirmed the potential of the two remaining keepers.

“There should not be any reason for alarm, the club has very competent goalkeepers and I’m optimistic that the duo of David Juma and Gabriel Andika has what it takes to man the goal properly “, he added.

According to sources within Kakamega Homeboyz, the player’s agent Simon Wasswa disclosed that the former Sofapaka keeper had trained with Rangers for a week and is expected to sign for the side after agreeing to exit Homeboyz.

“It is indeed true that goalkeeper Kigonya (Mathias) has moved to Zambia at Forest Rangers Football Club. He has been training with the club for the past week and will complete the move in the coming hours after a mutual agreement between Kakamega Homeboyz management and his new bosses to be,” Wasswa revealed.

Kigonya is expected to sign a two-year deal with the Ndola-based Zambian Premier League outfit. At Homeboyz, the sturdy goal-minder was supposed to battle for starting places with former AFC Leopards man Gabriel Andika and former Gor Mahia keeper David Juma.