Scheme beat Nduru in shoot-out to lift Waiga Annual Tournament

Daniel Ogendo @PeopleSports11

Scheme emerged victors after beating Nduru FC 7-5 in a penalty shootout after both teams ended in a barren draw in full time of play in the finals of the Waiga Annual Tournament in Homa Bay.

The hotly contested finals took place at Waiga Primary School, Lambwe Division in Homa Bay as curtains fall on the five-day event.

The event was an initiative that was championed by the community through Samuel Omwanda, which brought together the 21 teams from across Mbita Sub-county.

The tournament was tailored to offer opportunities for youths to engage in meaningful activities as well as nurturing and creating exposure among the youths.

Earlier in the semi-finals, Nduru won against the defending champions Waiga 1-0 as Scheme Junior proceeded to the finals after edged out Black Bentos in the penalties. Scheme Junior pocketed Sh12,000, uniforms and a trophy for their feat while Nduru went home with Sh10,000 and a trophy.

Suba sub-branch FKF secretary Moses Owii highlighted that they are planning to train primary and secondary school teachers as coaches to extended nurturing talents.

“We understand that most participants of these tournaments area school-going children, we are planning to train at least a coach in every school to maintain and nurture their talents,” said Owii.