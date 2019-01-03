Poor turnout in Mara as holiday ends

Most hotels in Masai Mara, which closed after the July-October tourism peak season, did not reopen for Christmas and New Year holidays due to low business volumes.

They will remain closed until this year’s high season starting in June, their proprietors said yesterday. “Because of the current harsh economic times on most Kenyans, only a few visited during the holidays. Even if we had opened, we would not make profits or break even,” said Ben Kipeno, a proprietor of a tented camp along Siria Escarpment outside the Mara Triangle.

He said only exclusive lodges and tented camps which directly source for their clients remain in business until the next peak season, adding that their business will be further boosted by visitors from Europe who are escaping the biting January-March winter.

Kipeno, also the secretary of Mara Hotel Owners Association, said conference tourism in the Mara is yet to pick up, lamenting that the Coast, Naivasha and Nairobi are the biggest beneficiaries.

By Christmas week, most hotels were reporting on average15 per cent bookings, down from about 25 per cent in November. “We didn’t expect foreign arrivals because the season ended two months ago. Kenyans didn’t visit in big numbers like in the past because of financial woes they are in,” said James Koileken, Mara Simba Lodge manager.

Hoteliers, he said, had banked on arrivals from the US after the launch of the Kenya Airways flights to New York in October but the impact has not been widely felt.

Kevin Mwendwa, general manager Mara Intrepids and Mara Explorer camps, said hoteliers are keeping their fingers crossed, hoping that foreign tourists who normally visit the Coast will also be sampling tourism products in the Mara. The two facilities are popular with Americans.

Meanwhile, hoteliers in Narok town benefitted from domestic tourists visiting the Mara for game drives. “Because of the hard times coupled with January’s huge financial obligations, many people visited the reserve but stayed in our hotels,” said Henry Nyaema, proprietor of Mara Link Hotel, along Narok-Bomet road.

He said despite most hotels in the Mara slashing their rates by half to attract locals during the holiday season, many Kenyans opted to lodge in Narok town. “We prepared for them snacks and drinks to carry during their tour of the reserve. They only paid park entry fees for game viewing,” he said.