The final send-off in style

When she joined the University of Nairobi, Chiromo campus to undertake a health science course, Caroline Wanjiru wanted to become a pathologist.

But currently, she is running a successful coffin business in Nairobi. Selling coffins is not a trade many want to venture in, more so women. But Caroline is the exemption, starting the business in 2012.

“I started selling coffins as a broker. Actually, my interest in this business was born during my uncle’s burial. That day I met a friend who was hired to provide burial services who invited me to his shop,” says Caroline.

When she visited his shop at Huruma she realised that it was a rewarding business and decided to try her hand at it. Since she did not know where to start she was given a chance to become a middleman and for every coffin sold through her, she would earn Sh1,000 as commission.

After seeking a job as a pathologist without any success, she decides to make her side hustle, her full-time job. After getting an Sh3, 000 commission instead of her usual payment. Caroline’s eyes were opened.

“I remember approaching the carpenter who had made that particular coffin and started building a good relationship. I would help him with small tasks before he eventually opened up and revealed the price of that coffin. I realised that the end seller doubled the carpenter’s price. This is when an entrepreneurship bug bit,” she says.

From her savings, she asked the carpenter to make a similar coffin and keep it in his workshop. Four days later she sold the coffin and saved the profit. She ordered more coffins over a period of three months and saved the profit. This is what Caroline used to set up her own shop.

“Since I did not have a shop, I used the carpenter’s workshop for storage. When he learnt my trick he stopped storing them for me and I was forced to look for a shop”.

In 2013, together with a friend, they rented a shop and started with five coffins this cost less than Sh100,000. The partner acted as a middleman while Caroline runs the business.

Unfortunately, in 2014, with a booming business, the shop they had rented was resold without their knowledge. This forced them to dispose the stock quickly and at a cheaper price and part ways.

Caroline took a one year break. Armed with Sh150,000, Caroline re-opened her business in September 2015 and named it Karol’s Funeral Services in a different location at Kasarani-Ngorofani stage where the business is currently located.

While she acknowledges her business can be morbid to some because its fortunes depend on the dead, she says that it is a business like any other. Her products range at between Sh10,000 and 80,000 depending on the quality and the type of handle used.

“I have lost a couple of friends because of the nature of my business and nowadays I do not even attend memorial services and funeral meetings because people think that I am there to look for business,” she laments.

She reveals that the business greatest challenge is malicious allegations by the society which accuses her of wishing death upon people to get a market for her products.

However, she says that some have come to accept the reality and she has even been granted space at Magomano Bar and restaurant commonplace for funeral meetings in Nairobi to market her products.

“I understand the attitude because I once harboured it. Before I joined the sector I believed that those in the business were happy when people died,” she adds.

Ironically Caroline has no plans to be buried in any of her coffins and she has even revealed to her family that she wants to be cremated when the curtain falls.