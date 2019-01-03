Ten yearly check-ups to give yourself a healthy start

Hallo 2019! For many of us, the beginning of the year is a time to make resolutions. So, how about knowing the state of your health to find a hidden disease in your body, prevent it from building, and lower its effect? Betty Muindi outlines some health screenings you might want to consider

1. Check your weight

Yes, the festive season is over, and chances are you overindulged in a heady mix of foods and drinks. Muscles have been replaced by fat and then that fat goes to your waist. Take heed of any weight gain; you could be robbing yourself of good health.

2. Sexually transmitted infections screenings

An Indiana University in Portugal did research last year to show that sexual activities are heightened during the festive season. The research showed that a lot of people use the word ‘sex’ and other sex-related terms on the Internet. The study also showed that nine months later after Christmas, there was an increase in the number of births, September babies. Where sex rules, sexually transmitted infections are common.

If you were sexually active and unsure about your partner’s sexual practices or habits, then this test is for you. STIs can be transmitted during vaginal, anal and oral sex. Hence, if you change your partners regularly or if you have unprotected sex more frequently, then you and your partner should go for these screenings.

3. Mental health check-up

Christmas can be a difficult time of the year for people experiencing mental distress. The festive season can leave you feeling more alone and isolated from family and friends, not forgetting it is easy to get sucked into overspending.

The financial burden you may have carried to the New Year can get overwhelming. It is no wonder most suicides are reported at this time of the month. Be extra vigilant for exacerbations of mental health conditions brought on by stress from the festive season, and if possible get yourself assessed by a doctor.

4. Blood test

Over the holidays, people often consume more alcohol compared to the rest of the year due to having multiple holiday parties or dinners to attend. We often use alcohol as a way to let loose and have fun. It’s no secret that alcohol consumption can cause major health problems, including cirrhosis of the liver.

If you have symptoms of cirrhosis or you’re at risk for the disease, your doctor will take a sample of your blood. This helps spot signs of cirrhosis liver damage. Some symptoms are a swollen belly, enlarged liver, extra breast tissue in men, redness on palms, yellow skin or eyes or red blood vessels on the skin.

5. Imaging tests

Holiday rich foods, lack of fibre, large portions and holiday stress are all triggers for a churning digestive system. The more food you eat, the more pressure there is on your oesophageal sphincter, and the muscle that keeps digested food down.

While the problem could just be too much gas, influx or just an upset stomach, to be sure, and for your own good, it is important to take the imaging tests to ascertain your digestive health. There are many different types of imaging tests used to diagnose diseases of the digestive system such as Computed Tomography known as CT Scan, CT Angiography and Virtual Colonoscopy.

6. Pap smear test

If one of your New Year resolutions is to get pregnant or just to keep track of your cervical health, then it is highly recommended that every woman should go in for this test. This test should be conducted yearly or more frequently. The pap test helps you detect any incident of developing cervical cancer within the cells in your cervix.

7. Cholesterol check

High cholesterol is becoming an increasingly common health issue for today’s masses due to erratic and unhealthy eating habits. It is also the primary risk factor behind many health and heart complications. To prevent costly treatment on bypass and open-heart surgeries, everyone who eats unhealthy food regularly should go in for a cholesterol check-up. This test would be even timelier since the just ended December holidays involved a lot of unhealthy eating.

8. Abdominal aortic aneurysm

If you are a chain smoker, or smoked more during the festivities, then it is highly recommended that you should go for this test. Abdominal aortic aneurysm is a deadly disease. This disease causes the largest artery in your body, abdominal aorta to swell up due to smoking. If the swelling doesn’t stop, it can also burst leading to death due to bleeding.

9. Waist circumference measurement

This test will help to diagnose the fat accumulation and abdominal obesity in your body. It will also help you to know your risk for developing various chronic diseases. For men, if your waist measures more than 94 centimetres and for women, if your waist measures more than 80 centimetres then you are at an increased risk. Check your weight and waist circumference at least twice in six months.

10. Diabetes test

You can test your risk to diabetes by measuring your blood sugar level. A blood sugar level test is used to measure the level of glucose in your blood. You can go for this test every once or thrice a year, depending on your age, history, lifestyle and obesity.