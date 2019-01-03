Britam latest firm to issue profit warning

MARTIN MWITA

Britam Holdings has warned that its earnings for 2018 will fall by at least 25 per cent, becoming the latest listed firm to issue a profit alert on the back of a bear run at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

The financial services firm yesterday said the expected decline is mainly due to the performance of the stock market which has led to reduced returns from its equity investments and the challenging operating environment which has adversely affected the business.

“Britam Holdings Plc wishes to inform shareholders of the company, potential investors and general public, that based on the preliminary assessment of the forecasted financial results of the company for the period ended December 31, 2018, the earnings of the company for the current financial year are expected to decrease by at least 25 per cent to the earnings reported for the same period in 2017,” the firm said.

Mortgage financier

The notice issued through the Nairobi bourse means the firm’s profit is likely to be below Sh390 million based on its 2017 performance when it reported a net profit of Sh527.4 million. It is an indicator that the firm is feeling the heat of paper wealth lost from its investment in stocks, where it recently lost about Sh4 billion investments on mortgage financier HF Group.

HF has recently recorded a streak of poor financial performance amid a fall on its share prices to a 15-year low.

Britam has a 48.2 per cent stake in HF equivalent to about 186.2 million shares. The underwriter invested Sh4.7 billion between 2014 and 2015 to raise its stake in the mortgage financier to 48.8 per cent from 21 per cent, before shedding some shares in 2017. The insurer recently wrote off investment worth Sh2.15 billion on HF’s share price erosion at the bourse.